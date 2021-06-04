The management of Emosylv Nigeria Limited has threatened to drag two security guards posted by their clients to the company for stealing a Generator with Serial Number GV51792R034976D that was bought in Lagos State.

The management in a statement made available to newsmen alleged that the two guards employed by a private security company that operates as Stevenson Security Services Nigerian Limited with a branch office at Agbor, Delta State allegedly conspired and stole a generating set with current street value of about N5million from Emosylv Nigeria Limited (Ewere Cooking Gas) where they were posted to work as guards.

The two guards identified as Lucky Ndidi and Lucky Nwaedozia were alleged to have been posted to work at the Gas company located along Benin – Asaba Road, Agbor, but in the night of the incident only one was said to be on duty when the thieves came with truck and freight lifter to remove the Perkins Engine Sound Proof Generator Model P222.

It was further gathered that the owners of the Gas company alerted the police who made some arrests as the two guards were subsequently interrogated but later released on bail.

The matter was later transferred to the Delta State Police Command headquarters, Asaba for further investigation.

The owners of the private security company had signed a contractual agreement with the management of the Gas company to provide 24-hour security services.

When contacted on phone, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said he was not aware of any such incident but asked for time to enable him to check with the relevant units of the Command with a view to ascertaining the level of investigation and further action.