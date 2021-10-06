In order to provide employment opportunities for young people and improve economic activities in Imo State, Feedwell Agribusiness company has partnered the state government to train over 500 youths in different agricultural related businesses in the state.

The training, according to the MD/CEO, Feedwell Agribusiness, Comrade Richard Ottih, will be a five-day seminar where participants will gain knowledge and expertise to explore the vast agricultural economy with employment opportunities in agriculture and agri-businesses.

Ottih said that the training will unlock participants’ potentials and equip them to create employment opportunities for themselves, thereby honing their entrepreneurial skills.

“Global population is expected to increase to 9 billion by 2050, with young people accounting for about 14 percent of this total. While the world’s youth cohort is expected to grow, employment, they must be trained on how to build capacity in agriculture to position them for future opportunities,” he said.

Ottih identified opportunities agriculture brings as what will be used to build the economic activities of the state and further enhance the revenue that’s being generated in the state.

Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, disclosed that the state government was particularly interested in the partnership with Feedwell, as it is in tune with the goal of recruiting more youth, teenagers, and women into the agricultural space for a while in order to replace the ageing farmers as well as to increase food production, create employment opportunities, alleviate poverty, and boost income generation in the state.

Uwakwe stressed that the objective of the initiative is driven by the vision of the 3R Administration led by His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to empower the youths by impacting meaningful skills that would uplift them from the doldrums of economic hardship whilst also making them employers of labour.

“We would be engaging the services of renowned professionals who have been tested, proven and trusted across various agricultural lines to assist in grooming the over 500 participants in order to ensure maximum impact,” Uwakwe stated.