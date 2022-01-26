Unbanked and underbanked in Nigeria have emerged the prime targets of PayPassage, a digital transaction solutions provider, which plans to launch its financial services platform in Nigeria

The platform is designed to drive financial inclusion for these two categories of Nigeria.

Nigeria is rated as one of the top three unbanked countries in the world, with 40 percent of its population without a bank account1. Of the 59 million unbanked adults, 73 percent do not have the requisite documents to open a tier three bank account2.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PayPassage, Folarin Tomori, said, “There has been a strong need for offering affordable and accessible financial solutions in Nigeria through a retailer-enabled digital platform. Partnering with BlocPal International to bring these financial solutions to Nigeria is not only driving financial inclusion but providing the opportunity for the Nigerian population to participate in the global digital economy”.

Also, the CEO of BlocPal International, Nick Mellios, said the platform can offer services to different geographies while adhering to customer needs and regulatory requirements.

“We are excited to leverage our insights and experience from our India operations and bring our advanced technology to Nigeria. We are committed to partnering with retailers and financial entities in Nigeria and providing a wide variety of affordable financial solutions to communities all across the country,” he said.

BlocPal is a Canada-based fintech firm with operations in India, Mexico, North America and parts of Europe.

Tomori further said “our partnership with BlocPal International will enable PayPassage leverage on its Blockchain technology to lift and integrate financial services in Nigeria. This will enable PayPassage drive financial inclusion to the unbanked and underserved population in Nigeria.”

