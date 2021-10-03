The Western Digital Flash Innovation has announced the new WD fast-caching solution that accelerates NAS performance for Small, Medium, Size Business (SMB) customers in the country.

It stated that the new drive is engineered to support the Small Medium Businesses tame their toughest projects from virtualisation to collaborative editing to intensive database storage.

IDC 2021 FutureScape survey reports that 70 per cent of digitally-enabled small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will operate under a hybrid model of working, with remote work emerging as a norm.

This, it said, will put pressure on business owners as they put their staff or IT consultants support on advanced use cases like virtualization, collaborative editing and intensive database workloads in order to manage the seamless flow of data.

It said for SMBs, NAS or network attached storage is one of the most widely used methods for accessing, sharing and protecting data alongside the cloud. NAS solutions help SMBs solve for latency and remote shared access to data or applications across the network.

Speaking on the development, vice president of Client and Enterprise SSDs for Western Digital Flash Business Unit, Eric Spanneut, said SMBs need robust systems that are efficient and intuitive to manage, and in many cases they need some sort of infrastructure on-premises.

While stressing that NAS solution can benefit SMBs of all sizes, providing the performance, capacity and reliability they need, it noted that, with more advanced and performance intensive applications, the NAS system will need a boost to further enhance product portfolio’s storage capabilities.