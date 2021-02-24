BY MARK ITSIBOR |



The disagreement between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) over who controls stamp duty collection has not only been allowed to degenerate into a public spat between the two agencies but has tied down revenue accrual to the federation account.

LEADERSHIP investigations showed that the federal government failed to account for monies realised from stamp duties in the whole of 2020. The excuse of the federal authorities is that the revenue from stamp duty could not be accounted for because they have yet to be booked into the fiscal account.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the funds that were generated were remitted to the appropriate stamp duty account maintained by the FGN with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A total of N463.9bn was expected from stamp duties in 2020 based on budgetary estimates for the yea

Centre for Social Justice, a non-governmental organisation, in a reaction to the development said it is against the rules of transparency and accountability provided in the federal government’s Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

Executive chairman of FIRS Muhammad Nami in July last year disclosed that stamp duty collection by the service from January to June 29 rose to N66 billion from the N18 billion that was collected between January and December 2019.

The implication is that non-remittance of the revenue to the federation account contributed to the shortfall in the revenue available to the federal government for sharing among the three tiers of government for the period under review.

In 2020, the federal government complained of revenue shortfall due to outbreak of COVID-19 which had negative impact on businesses across the country, and drop in prices of crude oil.

FIRS reported total revenue collection of N4.9 trillion as tax revenue in the 2020 fiscal year, out of the government’s tax target of N5.1 trillion set for the FIRS.

According to the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, there was a revenue shortfall of 27 per cent in 2020, increasing the amount of money borrowed by the government to finance its budget.

Using “other revenues” to shore up Nigeria’s revenue projections has been the practice but these items have not been realised, says BudgIT, a civic organisation on budget analysis and institutional reform.

“The significant deviation of the overall revenue performance from the target was partly because some one-off items such as the N463.9 billion from stamp duties did not materialise or was not added to revenue accruals to the federation account.

NIPOST’s head, Maimuna Abubakar, in a series of tweets, accused the FIRS of stealing the mandate of NIPOST, while the revenue agency insists it was its duty to collect tax from stamp duty.