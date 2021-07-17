Piqued by the armed robbery attack on one of the old generation banks at Ilara- mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State that led to the deaths of three people on Thursday, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on the security agencies in the state to urgently fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Akeredolu, while describing the death of people, particularly Bunmi Afuye, a journalist shot dead in the attack as a personal loss, said those behind the heinous act must be brought to book in the shortest possible time.

The governor described the demise of Afuye as not just painful but also, “pathetic and unbearable .I was touched by this dastardly act that has cost the Journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

“He was particularly close to us; we all admired his candour and carriage, especially his brilliant delivery at functions he compered that we had reasons to grace. His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable”.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, family and the University community as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over this loss that he considers a personal one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Also commenting on the robbery incident, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state urged the security agencies, especially the Commissioner of Police in the state, to fish out the criminals who committed this dastardly act and bring them to book without delay.

The PDP in a statement issued by state’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, described Afuye as a young man that wormed himself to the hearts of many, the majority of whom may not even know him in person.