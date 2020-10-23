BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Ojo Amos Olatunde, has condemned in strongest terms, burglary act recently carried out by a legislative aide in the National Assembly complex.

The CNA who made the condemnation in Abuja on Friday during the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Executive Committee members of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum ( NASSLAF), tasked the new executives to fish out bad eggs among them .

“It is sad to note the ugly incident that occurred recently, when a legislative aide was caught breaking into the office of a lawmaker.

“What would have prompted such regrettable incident? There is the need for this newly elected executives to be vigilant by flushing out any bad eggs amongst you,” the CNA said .

He also admonished the executives to run a welfare-driven Forum and not a confrontational with the Management of the National Assembly in any way, since accordimg to him, most of their outstanding demands have been met within his first 28 days in office as a new Clerk to the National Assembly.

“This excos must be guided that unionism is all about welfare of all and sundry.

“Union matters must witness a new dawn and turn, which must be separated from the ugly past.

“I am proud and elated to state that under my watch, we have fulfilled the promise of the ‘First 28 Days’ and we are resolved to make sure that not only all statutory claims of Legislative Aides are promptly paid but training programmes are pursued to logical conclusion,” he added.

For his part, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who was represented by the Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North), also tasked the newly inaugurated executive committee to make NASSLAF the required lubricant of the operational engine of the federal lawmakers

In his inauguration speech, the new chairman of NASSLAF, Alhaji Salisu Zuru, promised to run an exco and union that will be collaborative and not confrontational to the Management of the National Assembly.

“As a union, we intend to run an inclusive administration. We shall ensure collaborative synergy with relevant stakeholders like the National Assembly Service Commission, National Assembly Management and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“History has taught us that constructive engagement achieves results , more than unnecessary grandstanding and confrontation,” Zuru said.