Nigeria’s national under-19 male volleyball team beat Cuba 3-2 on Wednesday to record their first win at the ongoing FIVB Under-19 Boys Volleyball World Cup in Tehran, Iran.

The team survived a late scare to beat 3-2 (25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25 and 15-13) in five sets.

The Nigerians won the first and second sets 25-10 25-20 to make the game 2-0, but the Cubans fought back to win the third and fourth sets at 22-25, 20-25, to level the game 2-2.

An emphatic 15-13 score line in favour of Nigeria in the fifth set clinched the game at 3-2, enabling Nigeria to hope for placement between 13th to 16th in the classification.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, lauded the fighting spirit of the players in the game against Cuba, while charging them to give their best in the 13th position game on Thursday.

“I am happy Nigeria finally recorded her first win of the championship today. This shows that there is hope for Nigerian Volleyball; the boys played with their heart, mind and hand, which eventually led to the win in the 5th set.

“Two years ago, we finished 14th position in Tunisia, I am charging you to win your last match and surpass the previous records set by your seniors,” Nimrod said.

The 2021 FIVB Under-19 Boys Volleyball World championship, which began on Aug. 24, is expected to end on Sept. 2.