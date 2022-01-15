The political temperature of the country in the last five days went a notch higher since the declaration for the presidency by the national leader of the All Progressive Congress( APC) Bola Tinubu.

Many pretenders and contenders to the throne were using proxies to test the waters about their ambition. But Tinubu moved where angels fear to thread and boldly declared that he told President Muhammadu Buhari he is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency. He went further to say it was a lifelong ambition.

The floodgates now opened. Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi and Senator Orji Uzo Kalu also made their intention known. Ovation publisher Dele Momodu has also made his intention known. At this rate, I may be forced to also declare for the presidency.

However, no declaration had generated so much bile and reaction like that of Tinubu. Many articles have emerged on how Tinubu should not run, questions have been asked about his age and source of wealth and all. Going by the reaction you would think Tinubu has been declared winner already.

To be sure, he still has to contest the APC primaries. We all know there are politicians in the APC from the south who are interested in the presidency. The declaration by Tinubu has ruffled some feathers. We also know vice president Yemi Osinbajo is interested in succeeding his boss. In advanced democracies, the vice president has the right of first refusal.

For now, the vice president is still speaking through proxies. Will he have the cojones to openly declare now that his mentor and benefactor have declared?

I don’t see the reason for all the hate and acerbic commentaries on the ambition of Tinubu. He has the right like every other Nigerian to seek the presidency. If he wins the APC ticket, Nigerians have the freedom whether to vote for him or not. All the hate commentaries should stop. Apart from Tinubu, other candidates have also declared. Let’s have a robust debate instead of all this bile.

I strongly believe the 2023 elections will be one of the fairest in history. Most Nigerians especially the youths will turn out massively. Already there is a massive campaign on social media on the need for the youths to come out and vote for their preferred candidate.

You can’t sit in your house on Election Day and lament throughout the four years that we have bad leaders when you have the power to vote for the right candidate. In Nigeria, it is usually the minority who decides for the majority. But based on what I have seen so far, many youths will turn out for the 2023 presidential election.

Similarly, as candidates are coming out to declare their intentions, expect to see some clowns who can’t win their street coming out to endorse candidates.