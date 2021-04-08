BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

Following the attacks on the Owerri Correctional Centre and the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police both in Imo State, fleeing inmates have started returning to the facility.

Spokesman for the Correctional Centre, James Madugba put the number at below 80 even as he expressed hopes that more will return.

He said already a search party has commenced scouting for the fleeing inmates.

Meanwhile the controller general of Correctional Services, Haliru Nababa has visited the centre to boost the morale of his men.

LEADERSHIP gathered the CG encouraged the personnel to redouble their efforts, and be committed.

It would be recalled that the minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had promised amnesty for returning inmates.

Efforts to confirm from the police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu if fleeing suspects had returned proved abortive as calls put across were not answered.