Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Airforce have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resume civil flight operations in Makurdi.

The civil flight operations route, according to FAAN, will be from Makurdi to Abuja to Lagos and Lagos to Abuja to Makurdi.

In his explanation, the director of legal services, FAAN, Clifford Omozeghian, said the civil aviation operations by the airport authority in Makurdi would serve as a catalyst of development and boost in the economic activities in Benue

Omozeghian also promised to deliver on the terms of the memorandum, adding that flight operations will resume by December.

The Air Officer Training and Operations Nigeria Air Force, James Gwani, who represented the Chief of Air Staff noted that the decision to sign joint user agreement for the civil flight operations was to have a smooth civil military relationship and also fufill their way of social cooperate social responsibility.

He said the Air Force has enjoyed a good relationship with the State government and people over the years

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom commended both the Air Force and FAAN for allowing flight operations in the state noting that the bad nature of Nigerian roads coupled with insecurity has made air travel the safest in the country.