BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Flights have been grounded In Ondo State following the discovery of a crater on the runway at the Akure Airport.

LEADERSHIP learned that a crater was dug by suspected miscreants on the runway which has forced the ports authority to close the runway.

It was further gathered that the decision of the port authority will prevent the flight from taking off or landing in the airport for a while.

Speaking with newsmen in the airport, the Airport Manager, Mrs. Joke Olatunji, who neither denied nor confirmed the development, told LEADERSHIP that she was not authorized to speak to journalists.

It was also gathered that the airport has shut down for operation as a result of the deep hole dug on the runway.

It was further learned that the port authority discovered the crater overnight and subsequently closed the runway.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed that there were cracks discovered on the runway during the routine checks on Monday morning.

According to her, the cracks had not affected flight operations at the airport.

Yakubu however, disclosed that repair works had commenced on the cracked portions on the runway.