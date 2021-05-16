By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives recently dissolved its ad hoc committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria.

The Committee was part of the twelve committees whose assignments were discharged by the House in accordance with Order 18, Rule 3 (1) (g) of the Standing Orders of the House and having failed to submit its report within the stipulated time.

The 12 committees that were discharged of their assignments include ad hoc Committee to Interface with the Executive Arm of Government and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite); ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Assault and Rape of Students by Teachers at the FCT School of the Blind, Jabi; ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Crude Oil Theft in Nigeria; ad hoc Committee on the Alleged Negligence by the Federal Ministries of Justice, and Petroleum Resources in the Handling of the Federal Government and the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited; ad–hoc Committee to Investigate Oil- Spill Clean-ups and Remediation in the Oil Producing States; ad–hoc Committee on the Recent Global Crash in the price of Crude Oil on the Appropriation Act, 2020. (HR.92/03/2020); ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Non-inclusion of Waste Management and Disposal in the NLNG Train-7 Project; ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Financial Budgetary Provisions, Approvals and Multilateral Donations on Skills and Acquisition and Related Programmes of the Federal Government and its Agencies and ad hoc Committee on Power Sector Reforms.

From the above-named committees, the committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition generated more controversy and it can be viewed that the speaker was out to avoid an embarrassing situation for persons concerned and as such dissolved the committee under the pretext that it outlived the stimulated time.

In the parliament, it is not new that a committee, by the leave if the House would continue its assignment beyond the initial period provided. Some of the ad hoc committees that were dissolved were set up in 2019 and 2020 and were supposed to turn in their report within four or a maximum of eight weeks.

Although, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said discharging the Committee of the assignment would not stop them from submitting their report, however, the fate of that report may be hanging in the balance.

It’s is important to note that the committee did not conclude its assignment, but a member of the committee, Hon Bede Eke noted on the floor of the House that there was a preliminary report which had been signed by a majority of the members, and claimed that dissolving the Committee of the mandate would affect their presentation of the report.

One would wonder why the speaker had to dissolve the committee when its period can be extended or simply overlooked as in the case of some committee assignments in the past. While the speaker is free to exercise his discretion on any matter before the House, Gbaja should as well be careful not to continually betray the confidence of his colleagues and confer a rubber stamp status on the 9th House. Nigerians are watching!

