Despite complaints about the standard of the plethora of tertiary institutions in the country and the perceived need to slow down on the establishment of new government agencies, President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2921 signed the establishment bill of the Federal College of Education (Special), Birnin Kudu.

Although, the people of Jigawa State, Birnin Kudu particularly will be extremely excited about the development, irrespective of the capacity of the federal government to fund more establishments, especially at a time when some agencies of government may be pruned.

The member representing Birnin-Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency, Aliyu Dau Magaji, an engineer, who sponsored the bill, said the signing was an act that will last a lifetime, which the people of Birnin Kudu will be grateful for.

The objectives of the college are to encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction of the opportunity of acquiring higher and liberal education.

In addition, the school will provide special courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them.

The journey of The Bill to establish the Federal College of Education (Special), Birnin Kudu, that seeks to provide full-time teaching instruction and training in technology, applied sciences, arts, social sciences, humanities and management; and for related matters began with the 8th House of Representatives but got passed into law in the current Assembly.

According to Dau Magaji, “The journey for this project began in the 8th Assembly. Despite doing all that was needed, the Bill couldn’t get the approval of the President before the expiration of the Assembly. Undaunted, we began the journey again in earnest as soon as the 9th Assembly was inaugurated. Were determined. With maximum assistance and cooperation from my colleagues, who worked tirelessly on it, the House got it passed it on 25th February 2021 and transmitted it to the Senate that also passed it on 6th July 2021.

“As soon as legislative work was concluded on the Bill, it was transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari, who signed it into law on 30th, September 2021 and it was promptly gazetted”.

This couldn’t have been possible without the work put into it by my colleagues in the House and the Senate. All the works would have ended at nothing if President Buhari hadn’t shared the yearning of the people of Jigawa for education. We are so grateful to everyone.

To show how elated and grateful the people of Birnin Kudu and Jigawa were, the paramount ruler of Birnin Kudu, Sarkin Kudu, His Eminence Alhaji Garba Hassan Jibrin was sent on a thank you visit the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in December 2021. The efforts put into bringing to fruition the Bill by Speaker Gbajabiamila can never be overemphasised.

Magaji said he remained undaunted when the Bill failed in the 8th Assembly because he was part of the yearning for education in Birnin Kudu and Jigawa as a whole.

He said: “I couldn’t let it go because that’s what the youths of my constituency have been hearing for. Yes, my constituents do not frown at empowerment programmes we provided from time to time but education is more important to them. That is why, at every opportunity presented for us to interface with the youths, the only demand on their lips was to get us a tertiary education institution.

“My constituents are aware of the advantages of education and weren’t ready in this ever-changing and competitive globalizing world. That is why I couldn’t rest on their clamour for encouraging their hearing for education. And thanks to God, all the assistance required were provided by colleagues in the National Assembly, Speaker Gbajabiamila and President Buhari”.

“To underline the importance we attached to this project, we are planning a grand inauguration of the School. What we are waiting for is just a signal from the very key personalities that were instrumental to the project. That was part of the reason my Sarkin Kudu paid a thank you visit to the Speaker”