By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Kogi State Yahaya Bello has explained reasons why he intervened in the food blockade crisis saying it was snowballing into a national catastrophe.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa .

Recall that the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, called off the industrial action following Wednesday’s intervention by the Kogi Governor.

According to Bello, the union had legitimate demands and grievances which the government is looking into.

He explained that since the union have decided to call off their strike ,it behooves on government to equally meet them midway so that there’ll be no such occurrence .

He said “again, anyway, I remember that the crisis was snowballing into a major national catastrophe whereby some other parts of this country is gearing up for a presence and the presence of a repressive accord in this country and setting us up.

Meanwhile, those who set the crisis on, that is what they want to achieve.

We can’t afford to allow this country to snowball into civil war again, not this time around. We are so much interwoven that we are inseparable, again, by marriage, by business investments, by politics, and every other form of development.

“Nigeria has so much interwoven that we shouldn’t allow any few bad elements, however, newly placed or however highly placed, calm and dividers, again, it is not possible.

“So this, I think, if the federal government or the authorities take responsibility and do or attend to, I think such a strike will not repeat itself again

The governor also dismissed insinuations that his intervention in the strike was to launder his image ahead of a rumored presidential bid in 2023.

According to him ”Thank you very much. I am not running away from the fact that numerous teeming youths, Nigerians, both women, youth, leaders, and followers, various groups have a union are calling me to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

That is their eyes, it is within their purview to ask for that or demanding to run as their representative in government today. But I have an assignment to carry out the assignment of ensuring that my state is safe and secured.

“We’re doing that effectively providing leadership in Kogi state. We’re doing that effectively, we’re taking Kogi state from where it used to be in the past, to a more united prosperous, safe and secured.

“Kogi state today, they’re asking me to replicate the same in the national level, that is within their problem. But to say that, when there is another call in an assignment from the commander in chief on me, to ensure that a little problem that can be solved, should not be allowed to snowball into a major crisis that to put this country on unknown collision cause I think I will never hesitate to take up that responsibility, and that I have done successfully to the glory of God and to the satisfaction of majority of Nigerian and Mr. President.

“Today, the north and south are having free flow of food and services, goods and services. And we are on the path of ensuring that this lasting peace and tranquility in the country, what will happen in 2023 still remain in the hands of God Almighty. And I think God will do the best for me and for Nigerians in 2023,” he added.