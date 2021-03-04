By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Cross River State, Barr. Chief Nwabueze has charged Ndigbo people resident in the South South/South East not to panic over recent development where inflow of food items from neighboring region to their region has been cut off, but instead go into massive food cultivation if there are serious to over come the challenge.

Nwabueze gave the charge yesterday in Calabar while reacting to comments making the rounds in Cross River State that a certain trade Union had asked its members not allow inflow of food items to the region.

“Look inward and prepare yourself against any eventuality of food producers / sellers put a halt in supply of food to your region.

” Go into massive food cultivation, even if you are engage in white collar job,so that no one would be taken by suprise.” Nwabueze stated.

In his words, the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Cross River State branch said, “It is unfortunate that in a country where we fought for our unity and corrosiveness, where we say our motor has to do with unity and whatever we call diversity, one person said they will not bring food to the south; it is a very sad remark in the unity of this country.

“And that is why we must appeal to our leaders to be little more careful with their utterances. We think that everybody must contribute to the unity of this country.

“If you sale cow, we allow you to sale, if you sale tomatoes, we allow you to sale, whatever have become the difference are issues that Nigerian leaders can sit together on a round table and resolve but unfortunately you found those our leaders making those utterances.

“So we want to appeal to both the south and the north, see the unity of this country as very important and very primary. All of us still have the right to live in this country which is ours.”

The President of Ndigbo, noted that the blockage will definitely trigger up cost of food in the market even if we say we are not going to eat cow again, it will also trigger the cost of the cow and others.

“So whatever happen is going to affect the economy of this country, and more importantly, the unity of this country will be tampered with what is going on, that is why we need at this point, to appeal to both parties to look at the interest of this country with one unity with one unity with diversity as very primary.

“Our people should begin to look inward especially for leaders to see how they can intensify some of the things that we bring from outside that can cushion the effect of whatever they blockage might cause but it is a sad remark for our country”.