As part of effort to boost food security in the country, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) is set to provide tractors for farmers in six states of the federation for the 2021 wet season farming.

The states are Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger.

This was disclosed in a statement by the project engineer, NALDA, Eng. Dennis Wallat Dateer.

He said the tractors would help in land preparation during the 2021 wet season farming in the selected states.

Dateer, therefore, called on farmers who are interested in the intervention to contact NALDA Coordinators for details.

“Interested farmers are expected to contact NALDA Coordinators in the listed states for details of how to access the tractors,” he explained.

