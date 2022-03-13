CITRUS FOR YOUR CELLS AND HEALING

Your body does not produce vitamin C, which means you need to get it daily to have enough to create healthy collagen (the building blocks for your skin and healing). Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is a water-soluble nutrient found in leafy greens and citrus, especially grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, and clementines. It acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.

RED PEPPERS TO PUMP UP SKIN AND BOOST IMMUNITY WITH TWICE THE AMOUNT OF VITAMIN C AS AN ORANGE HAS

Want even more vitamin C, add red bell peppers to your salad or pasta sauce. One medium-sized red bell pepper contains 152 milligrams of vitamin C, or enough to fulfill your RDA. Peppers are also a great source of beta carotene, a precursor of vitamin A (retinol).

BROCCOLI, BUT EAT IT NEARLY RAW, TO GET THE MOST NUTRIENTS OUT OF IT!

Broccoli may be the most super of superfoods on the planet. It’s rich in vitamins A and C as well as E. The phytochemicals in it are great for arming and strengthening your immune system. Broccoli is a good source of lutein, a powerful antioxidant, and sulforaphane, another potent antioxidant. It contains additional nutrients, including some magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and iron.

GARLIC, EATEN BY THE CLOVE

Garlic isn’t just a great flavor-enhancer, it’s essential for your health. Ancient humans valued garlic as an infection fighter, which is why so much of our traditional diets include it as a first ingredient (making pasta sauce for instance). Value it and use it liberally for fighting infections. Garlic’s immune-boosting properties are tied to its sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin.

GINGER IS A POWER PLAYER FOR IMMUNITY AND DIGESTION

Ginger is another ingredient that has super properties when it comes to fighting off illness. It has been shown to decrease inflammation, which can help if you get swollen glands or a sore throat or any inflammatory ailment. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, is a relative of capsaicin, can be used in sweet or spicy dishes. It has been found to alleviate pain and fight nausea, which is the reason ginger ale was given for upset stomachs, back when it contained actual ginger.

SPINACH, WILTED, NOT STEAMED (ALSO KALE AND DARK LEAFY GREENS OF ALL KINDS)

Spinach is not only packed with vitamin C but also antioxidants and beta carotene, both of which give your immune system the healthy boost it needs to fight off invaders. Don’t overcook your spinach, since the more it’s cooked the less active the antioxidants will be. If you eat it raw or lightly steamed you’ll keep more of the nutrients intact.

ALMONDS FOR THE WIN, POP THEM LIKE CANDY

Vitamin E in almonds will help ward off colds and flu and is key to your immune system humming along. It’s a fat-soluble molecule, meaning it requires the presence of fat to be absorbed, so nuts are the perfect package for E to make it into your system.

Culled From: www.thebeet.com