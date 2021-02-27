BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to address the issue of security challenges across the country or stop supply of foodstuff nationwide.

The traders in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday threatened to stop supply of foodstuff if the government fails to address the insecurity problem.

The traders also urged the federal government to pay compensation to victims of insecurity across the country.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under your able leadership should immediately revisit our demands written at various times to address the be-devilling issues which include but not limited to the payment of compensation for lives and property lost”, the traders said.

They called on the government to protect the lives of its members while on transit and at their places of doing business.

The traders also demanded the dismantling of illegal roadblocks mounted on the highways by hoodlums in total disregard to laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria, most especially from Adamawa, Taraba, Benue down to Rivers states.

The traders want an agreement between the state governments and the union that if any violence of any nature erupted in any state and “our members are attacked, we will not hesitate to immediately withdraw our services.

“Based on the above, we are therefore giving the Federal Government of Nigeria seven days ultimatum within which to address the issues we have raised or we have no option than to call our members nationwide to stop supply”, part of the statement read.