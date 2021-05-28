The commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Barr. Uchenna Orji, has said the lingering clashes between herders and farmers in the country were aggravated by foreign herdsmen.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that after many years of crisis between farmers and herders across various parts of Nigeria, the 17 southern governors in the country on May 11, 2021 resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in their states.

Orji, who disclosed this while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, on the recent Asaba Declaration and ban on open grazing said that open grazing is no longer tenable in the world, saying it is fast becoming an archaic practice.

He noted that Nigerians had lived with traditional herdsmen for a long time without crisis, saying with the current trends it was becoming glaring that the coming of foreign herdsmen has led to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“There must be a meeting point to discuss the issue of farmers and herders crisis on how we can nip the issue in the bud. Individual state legislation against or for open grazing will not make a difference. What will make a difference is for there to be a consensus among stakeholders during a round table discussion,” he said.

On the attack on public facilities in the southeast, he said the fundamental and remote causes of the attacks was agitation of marginalisation and bad leadership over the years which has led to distraught in the nation.

“The issue of marginalization must be addressed to restore confidence amongst Nigerians. The crisis in the South East has been hijacked by hoodlums and those fanning the embers of war and hate via fake news and making incisive publication against the government,” he said.

He described the burning of police stations, Independent National Electoral Commission offices, and other public facilities as terrorism.

According to him, “This is terrorism and we must call a spade a spade.”

He said the Ebonyi State Government does not believe in name-calling but identifying criminal elements and ensuring that they face the wrath of the law.

Speaking on the developmental strides by the state government, he said before Governor David Umahi came on board there was a massive infrastructure deficit and human capital was very low but he has reversed the trends.

“Today we celebrate a state with a wonderful road network with 50 years guarantee.

“We have completed 13 flyovers. The governor has also built wonderful roundabouts to beautify the capital city and we are building long-lasting economic facilities, today the state has one of Africa’s biggest shopping mall, it will house 5,000 shops”.

“We are also building an international airport. This airport will be like that of Abuja and Lagos it is now 60% completed.”

He said the state now had Africa’s Biggest School of Medicine.

He said the edifice would be used for the treatment of cancer and heart surgery.

He said this would avert medical tourism abroad.

Orji added that the money being used to travel to India, and UK will now go to the state.