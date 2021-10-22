The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that forex policy and the coronavirus pandemic slowed Nigeria’s foreign remittance in 2020.

In its Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Economic Outlook released yesterday, the IMF said Nigeria’s foreign remittance dropped by 28 per cent despite an increase of 1.6 per cent in remittances amongst other countries in the region last year, a situation the institution’s African department director, Abebe Aemro Selassie, explained was occasioned by not just the effects of the pandemic but the uncertainty in the foreign exchange market of the country.

For the SSA region, remittance flow declined by 13.4 per cent driven by a dramatic fall of 28 per cent in Nigeria but expected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2021.

The outlook which is titled “One Planet, Two Worlds, Three Stories” noted that the positive outlook comes on top of a better than-expected outcome in 2020.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Selassie said Nigeria’s remittances declined due to two factors.

“One of course is economic conditions particularly last year, and earlier part of this year. In many of the advanced countries and other countries where many Nigerians are, and sending money back, have not been very good, so it’s not surprising that remittances might have dropped.

“The second factor I think is the uncertainty in the foreign exchange market that has prevailed in Nigeria over the last year. I don’t think it has been very conducive for the remittances flowing as much as they were before, or indeed being captured by the official financial sector.

“I think going forward, as long as reforms in the foreign exchange market that are required to try and make sure that country moves through having a single, unified, foreign exchange markets can take place, that will reduce the uncertainty and increase confidence to allow more remittances to flow, and be captured by the financial sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stressed the need for countries in the region, particularly those with rising debt pressures to reduce reliance on debt financing and focus more on generating revenue internally.

With a debt profile of N35.5 trillion, Nigeria is looking at increasing its debt portfolio by at least N6 trillion next year to finance its budget deficit and spend not less than N3 trillion to service its outstanding obligations, a situation some economists said is worrisome.

Selassie noted that there was still a lingering uncertainty for the SSA region with the new cases of COVID-19 across the globe, even though the Fund sees a 3.7 per cent growth in the region this year.

“Widening gaps between countries have been accompanied by growing divergence within countries, as the pandemic has had a particularly harsh impact on the region’s most vulnerable. With about 30 million people thrown into extreme poverty, the crisis has worsened inequality not only across income groups, but also across subnational geographic regions, which may add to the risk of social tension and political instability. In this context, rising food price inflation, combined with reduced incomes, is threatening past gains in poverty reduction, health and food security,” he stressed.

Against this backdrop, Selassie pointed to a number of policy priorities, noting that, “the difficult policy environment that authorities faced before the crisis has been made more demanding by the crisis. Policymakers face three key fiscal challenges: to tackle the region’s pressing development spending needs; to contain public debt; and finally, to mobilise tax revenues in circumstances where additional measures are generally unpopular.”

“Looking further ahead, the region’s vast potential remains undiminished. But the threat of climate change—and the global process of energy transition—suggest that sub-Saharan Africa may need to adopt a more innovative and greener growth model. This presents both challenges and opportunities, and it underscores the need for bold transformative reforms and continued external funding. Such measures may not be easy, but they are key prerequisites of the long-promised African century,” he pointed out.