By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

A former governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, Henry Seriake Dickson, has condemned the dastardly and criminal acts of terrorism, unprovoked and coordinated attacks on Police, murder of innocent police officers and malicious damage of security assets and other government infrastructure in some parts of the country.

Dickson stated this when he visited the Force headquarters to solidarise with the inspector-general of police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and the entire police family.

The senator, unequivocally condemned the attacks and called for a cessation of all such criminal acts.

He asserted that the police is not the problem of the nation and should not be seen as the enemy of the people.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the Senator, while congratulating the IGP on his appointment as the 21st indigenous IGP, called for proper funding of the Police to enhance its operational efficiency.

He commended policemen and women for doing their best in the face of daunting welfare and operational challenges.

Responding, the IGP assured him and the Nigerian people that in spite of the numerous challenges the Nigeria Police was facing, it would remain committed and unwavering in its task of protecting lives and property.