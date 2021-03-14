BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

Adherents of the Dhariqa Tijjianiyya Muslim sect have appointed former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi II as their new Caliph (leader) in Nigeria.

The position was previously held by Sanusi’s grandfather, the late Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi I and later held by the late Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu. Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, the sect has not appointed any leader.

Emir Sanusi’s appointment as leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria was done by Sheikh Makki Nyass, grandson of Shehu Ibrahim Nyass during their annual festival in Sokoto to celebrate the birthday (Maolud) of the Senegalese reformer, late Shiekh Shehu Ibrahim Nyass.

The Tijjianiyya sect led by the leader of the organising association, Majma’u Ahbab Rasul Li Shehu Nyass, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi prayed against banditry, kidnapping and other worrisome crimes in Nigeria, Africa and world over.

While reminding Muslim Ummah to always dedicate their lives to the service of Allah in honesty, Sheikh

Abubakar said the event was held to honour Shehu Nyass, who dedicated all his life to the service of Islam and humanity.

He said, “The essence of the celebration is to further cement the existing mutual relationship of the adherents of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjiani all over the world, to help immortalize and commemorate the legacies, and teachings of the Sheikh and to pray for peaceful coexistence of the entire world”.

Dignitaries from within Nigeria and prominent Islamic clerics from Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, United States of America, Mali, Egypt, Senegal, Sudan, Ghana, Cameroon, Niger Republic and other European countries also graced the event.