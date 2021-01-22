The seventh inspector-general of police and a crack detective, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, who was rumoured to have died on June 20, 2018, has finally given up the ghost.

Jimeta was appointed IGP in 1986 by the then Nigeria military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. He served for about three years.

The former IGP was born in 1936. He died yesterday at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 85.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the family is yet to issue an official statement, it was gathered that Jimeta was taken to the hospital two days before his demise.

The late Jimeta who held the traditional title of Dan Lawan Adamawa, according to sources, would be buried after Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja today.

A source, Auwal Abdulrahman Adamu, who was at the hospital when the incident happened, told our correspondent, “We are mourning.”

“You know we are mourning. He has been at the hospital for two days.

“He will be buried here in Abuja,“ Adamu said.

“Yes, he has passed away. We are mourning,” the pioneer national vice chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Duhu said.

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Jimeta.

Conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the president describes the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman,” adding that “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength.”