By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The resuscitated National Principal’s Cup witnessed a colourful climax yesterday as Fosla Academy of Abuja defeated Christ Comprehensive School from Kaduna 2-0 to emerge champions.

Fosla Academy, owned by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sanni Lulu, dominated the match from start to the end with their showed class and superiority.

With this feat, Fosla Academy has become the pioneer winner of the maiden National Principal’s Cup.

Speaking after the victory, coach of the side, Gilbert Igwe, expressed joy over the feat stating that the mission of the academy has been achieved.

“We set out from day one to win the competition and I am glad that the players did not lose focus. I am grateful to God for his grace and also thankful to the management of Fosla for their support.

“We played 9 matches to win the cup without losing any. So the players were spot-on and the coaching crew did their best too,” he said.

FCT FA chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, congratulated the Academy for making FCT proud by emerging first-ever winners of the rebranded National Principal’s Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud of the glory you have brought to the FCT,” said FCT FA chairman Mouktar Mohammed.

“To be crowned the best football school in the whole of Nigeria did not come to us as a surprise because over the years the school has been consistent in producing quality players, some of who have since gone on to make football their career.

“This achievement will be a major source of inspiration for schools and students in the Federal Capital Territory to remain focused and steadfast so as to achieve their goals.”

“Young and exciting talents abound in the FCT and Fosla Academy have only underlined this fact,” he added.

“And that also explains the FA’s total commitment to football development at grassroots level.”

Mohammed singled out former NFF president Sani Lulu, who is also the proprietor of Fosla Academy, for his commitment to make the school a centre for excellence in education and sports.

“I wish to personally commend the former NFF president for making Fosla an enviable model in the FCT and even beyond,” he saluted.

“He has truly impacted on the community and his legacy will be long lasting.

“We hope and pray many others will emulate what he has done for many years with so much passion, sacrifice and dedication.”