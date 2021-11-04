Captain of Nationwide League One (NLO) side, Fosla Football Club of Abuja, Peter Shedrack Brahimo, has described the ongoing Unity Preseason Tournament in Abuja as a nice tournament and one that will give his youthful team the needed experience to excel in the round leather game.

Speaking after their second match against Cynosure FC in the tournament, the 300 level student of Nasarawa University Keffi, said; “For us the young ones, who are yet to play professional football, it is a good avenue to develop our talents.”

He further disclosed that his team has a lot of respect for all the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL sides, but, they fear none. He however said they are ready to learn from the big players and move hard to attain their levels immediately after they finish their academic pursuit.

On their last group match against Nasarawa United, the Edo state born goalkeeper said “We are not afraid of them (Nasarawa United). There is no reason for us to get jittery. We will come out, work and pray; God will give us the victory.

“For sure, if we make use of our chances, we will be victorious,” the Nasarawa State University undergraduate said.