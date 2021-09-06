The federal government has been asked to vigorously tackle the rapidly growing Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country.

The founder of Buni Yadi Foundation (BYF), Barrister Adeniyi Ayoola-Daniels, made the call during the launch of a new project of the Foundation, Buni Yadi Kitchen (BYF Kitchen), which took place at the Kuchingoro IDP camp in Abuja.

Some of the items distributed to displaced persons at the camp include cooked food, drinks, sanitary towels cartons of noodles, cartons of biscuits, bath soap, loaves of bread and drugs.

Ayoola-Daniels, who is a visiting Professor of Law, said, ”My advice to government is to vigorously address the root causes of rapidly growing IDP camps in the country. Any problem that does not go to the root causes can never be solved.

”What are these root causes of rapidly growing IDP camps in the country?

The answer is insurgency by Boko Haram, banditry, fulani herdsmen clashes with farmers, poverty, environmental factors such as desertification and global warming.

”Government must restrategise and vigorously address security challenges in the country because families and their children will continue to be forced to move from their homes and villages to IDP camps as long as Boko haram fight continues.”

He said he was motivated to establish the humanitarian organisation after he was falsely accused and locked up at Buni Yadi village police station in the old Borno state, now Yobe state, while in secondary school.

He said, ”I was falsely charged to an area court and discharged and acquitted by a completely detribalised Alkali (jJdge). That’s why l strongly believe in the unity in diversity of Nigeria.

”At Buni Yadi village, l saw several hungry-looking and out-of-school children and Almajiris eating directly from dustbins and struggling with flies to gather food to eat.

”’For the mercy God showed me in Buni Yadi village by saving me from death in my teenage years, l feel deeply connected to Buni Yadi village and that is why l am giving back to the village through Buni Yadi Foundation.

”220 children from Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and other states were fed and catered for by Buni Yadi Foundation Soup Kitchen and six of the children are actually from Buni Yadi village and the Foundation has taken the responsibility to pay school fees for these Buni Yadi village children.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Buni Yadi Foundation is a duly registered non-profit srganisation under Nigerian law.

He said the organisation works hard to provide support and access to justice for the vunerable young ones in communities most especially young children in prisons and IDP camps as well providing vocational skills/training for almajiri children and other children on the streets and anti-drug abuse advocacy for juveniles.