Rolex Emameyan Foundation in partnership with Bòlé Republic Ng has donated packaged bole (roasted plantain) to the vulnerable and less-privileged residents of Warri community and its environs in Delta State.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on behalf of the organizations, founder/creative director of Bòlé Republic Ng, Ambassador Temisan O. Louis, explained that the gesture was meant to help the poor and the less-privilege, who cannot afford such a unique natural food.

Louis explained further that Bòlé Republic Ng is a newly established arm of Mayorkings Agency, which has over the years being very active towards humanitarian activities, adding that the partnership with Rolex Emameyan Foundation is regarded as one of its core values.

He added that donation was aimed at put smiles on the faces of people as a show of God’s love that every individual on earth deserves, saying, “It is a beacon of help for the helpless, a home for the homeless, and food for the hungry.”

Also speaking, the founder/chief executive officer (CEO) of Rolex Emameyan Foundation said the group would continue to assist the less-privileged and vulnerable in Delta State communities, especially the elderly, even as he called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture to make the society a better place.