A non-governmental organisation (NGO), DAO Garden of Love Charity Foundation has donated 20 wheelchairs and 10 crutches to Army Command and NAOWA Hospital, Abuja

Its founder and director, Mrs Dorcas Owei, said at the weekend that she made the donation due to her passion to assist the less privileged ones and her love for the Nigerian Army.

During the presentation, Owei called on Nigerians to always look for opportunities to assist the military who on a daily basis are ensuring the protection of the territorial integrity and boundaries of Nigeria. She commended the federal government for doing so much for the military but urged it to improve the welfare of its personnel.

On how the initiative came about, she said, “The initiative came about when I had an accident that broke my spine and when they did the operation and finished it, I was touched to see that others who are having the same problem with me and may need help, so I decided with my team to open up this kind of foundation.

“I chose Army Command and NAOWA Hospital, Abuja, because I have passion for what they do and I am giving out 20 wheelchairs and 10 crutches.”

On plans for the foundation, Owei said she would “get a home for these vulnerable ones where she would partner with other organisations and make living better for them.”

Receiving the donations, the hospital’s chief medical director, Major General Ikechukwu Okeke (rtd), appreciated DAO Garden of Love Charity Foundation for finding them deserving and reeled out all the hospital is doing medically since it was established by the wife of a former chief of army staff, Mrs Umma Kaslum Tukur Buratai.