Seedtime Foundation has admonished young girls to be determined and focused irrespective of their background or whatever they are passing through.

Speaking in Lagos during a capacity building for students of Government Senior College, Agege, executive director of Seedtime Foundation, Mrs. Adetola Oladeji said: “they are constantly working to enrich the quality of life of children in the society through various projects and programmes.”

According to her, this capacity building among other things aimed to sensitise students about climate change as part of activities to commemorate World Environment Day, adding that, “we are also launching a new initiative tagged, ‘The Blossom’ which is part of activities to celebrate our 10th anniversary.”

“The Blossom Initiative is focusing basically on girl child in secondary school to expose them to STEM (science technology engineering mathematics), good health and wellbeing, mentoring, entrepreneurship and leadership among others.

“We are more concerned about less privileged students that are doing well in their academics so that they can compete in the labour market and live a more impactful life. They will also acquire skills in computer operating such as Microsoft Word, Power point, excel among others,” she pointed out.

Adetola disclosed that Nigeria is not doing enough regarding climate change, saying “for instance, plastic bottles, people dispose of it indiscriminately. Government needs to create more awareness about the danger of indiscriminate disposal of plastic bottles.”

Giving her appreciation speech, the principal of Government College, Agege, Mrs. Bolanle Alamu, commended Seedtime foundation for the initiatives, saying, “when you train a single girl child you have trained a generation because they will go ahead to train their children.”