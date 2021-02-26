BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Catholic Diocese of Màkurdi, Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP), has held a dissemination programme for two of her Evidence-Based Publications on Dousing Tensions between Famers and Pastoralists in Benue and Nasarawa States

The dissemination programme which held in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State brought together Farmers and Pastoralist to across the two States to strategised on ways to addressed the lingering crises and restore permanent peace between the duo.

This is even as the Programme Manager of the Project, Dousing Tensions Between Pastoralists and Farmers in the Benue Valley, Valentine Kwaghchimin said the project has help in the successful training of 20 volunteers selected from Farmers in the 3 selected IDP Camps and Pastoralists in the Cattle market on Psychological First Aid and Trauma-sensitive Helping.

Kwaghchimin, explained that programme tag; Dissemination ceremony for Impact of Herders/Farmers Conflict on Development in Benue and Nasarawa States aimed at appraising the Media Influence on escalating and de-escalating the conflict in the two States.

In a welcome address, the programme officer Timothy Tor informed that, the Project is designed to promote peaceful co-existence between pastoralists and Farmers in Nasarawa and across the Benue Valley through integrated interventions.

Our Correspodent observed that Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers at the occasion all pledged their Commitment towards ensuring lasting peace.

This project also aim at generating well-researched and evidence-based information on tensions between pastoralists and farmers to neutralised biased, sensational and incendiary reporting which most at times usually cause tension.

“The project will also entrench healing and integration of survivours of the conflict through coordinated psychosocial support services in displaced persons camps and communities hosting survivours of the conflict”

“The Project is currently being implemented in 8 Local Governments in Benue and Four LG in Nasarawa States and it has also help in averting Seven intending Sucidals”

“Because of these Crises many Citizens have lost their means of livelihood therefore sees no reason of living again, but through dialogue, Group Counseling is ongoing for farmers in IDP Camps in Daudu and Pastoralists in the Cattle market to help douse tension”

In their seprate remarks the Sarkin Hausawa Alhaji Mamuda Dahiru and representative of the Herdsmen in Otukpo Alhaji Abubarka Idih attributed the Crises to unguided rumour in the event of attacks.

“Most of the herdsmen seen here are born and braid in Benue, we don’t have any other place to go, all we want is peace , that is why we have resolve not to send under age Children to carry Cattle out for grazing”