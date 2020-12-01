BY HOSEA YUSUF |

The founder of Cece Yara Foundation, Mrs Bola Tinubu, has called on the federal government to support the Foundation in preventing all forms of the girl-child abuse in Nigeria.

She made the call during the launch of the Cece Yara Foundation Child Advocacy Centre in Abuja, yesterday.

Tinubu said, “the foundation is focusing on protecting children against sexual abuse, seeks to combat the menace of child sexual abuse by providing the preventing initiatives project and offering immediate physical, medical and legal aids to survivor.”

She noted that many survivors do not ask for help because the perpetrators are people they are in close contact with, usually family members and colleagues, hence the centre will ensure a safety haven with the right caregivers and professionals who will work towards healing, protecting and shielding from undue exposure and compromising situation.

According to her, “We are aware of the government and non-governmental agencies efforts of ensuring the right of children are adequately protected and we are very much delighted to inform them that the Foundation is ready to work with them to promote child issues across the 36 states including the FCT.”

Also speaking, the director of the Cece Yara Foundation, Dr. Nuratu Musa Abdulahi, while thanking the participants noted that the Child Advocacy Centre is a child centre facility, which provides a safe, non-threatening and inviting space with child-focused professionals, who will work together in achieving the well-being of Nigerian children across the country.

In the same vein, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in her goodwill message commended the founder of the Child Advocacy Centre for the good gesture and called on the media, civil society organisations and the international community to support the advocacy by disseminating the information to ordinary Nigerians.

“Government will support the campaign at every level across the country to ensure that the foundation achieve it mandate to reduce sexual abuse on our children across the goe-political zone because children are the future of tomorrow,” the Minister said.