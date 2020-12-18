By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and Adegwu John, Abuja

In a move to tame the tide of illegal migration in Nigeria, Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) in collaboration with German Foreign Office Nigeria has urged Nigeria youths to stop embarking on irregular migration to foreign countries for their safety and dignity.

Executive Director of AYGF, Dr. Arome Salifu while speaking at the grand finale of the 2020 Migration Information and Communication Campaign (MICC) in Abuja said that even though migration remains the right of citizens, appealed that they should to follow established legal procedures before embarking on journey abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that individuals who undertake such irregular migration are always exploited by criminals along desert routes as they are often exposed to dangers of inhuman treatments including prostitution, organ harvest and in some cases death.

He added that the 2020 Migration Information and Communication Campaign Nigeria tagged “MICCChallenge” was part of the foundation’s commitment to expand the sensitization project to universities and secondary schools in order to enlighten the youths on the dangers of irregular migration through debates and essay writing competition where winners were rewarded with cash prizes.

In his remark, Director of Public Enlightenment, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Orakwe Arinze called for stakeholders’ synergy with the agency to fight the menace of irregular migration and urged Nigerians to take precautions and be weary of tricks employed by traffickers in attempts to lure them into migration abroad, adding that such adventure turns negative outcomes and put a burden on the society.