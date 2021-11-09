Executive director of Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF), Dr Arome Salifu, has urged Nigerians to shun irregular migration and save themselves from the danger of taking illegal routes abroad.

Salifu, who gave the warning in Abuja during a road show to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of illegal migration, said even though migration remains an inalienable right of citizens, it must be done the right way for their safety and dignity.

He said Nigerians who embarked on irregular migration may risk their lives and often become victim of organ harvest, slavery, labour exploitation and even death.

To address some of the factors responsible for illegal migration such as unemployment, high level of poverty and insecurity, he said the federal government must implement policies that will reduce the temptation to leave the country at all cost which is capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

According to him the road show was aimed at reducing incidences of irregular migration and human trafficking.

through awareness creation, mass mobilisation and to see that Nigerians are not victims of human trafficking and irregular migration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are a lot of factors responsible for illegal migration such as huge level of youth unemployment, high level of poverty, and then insecurity among others, so we are not saying people should not travel, but that if you must travel, it must be through the regular partway through the accredited and officially permissible routes for your own safety and for your own dignity,” he said.