The Green Sahara Farms Limited In Plateau State and France-based Forest Action are to launch a pilot scheme to reforest the North Central region of Nigeria by planting over 25 million trees.

The general manager of Green Sahara Farms Limited, Mr. Rayandy Chuwang, said in Jos yesterday that the project would begin this month and is expected to last two years, with 250,000 trees of different species being integrated during the first year within individual agricultural plots owned by 2,500 growers.

Chuwang, who disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders, said the essence of the meeting was part of advocacy and sensitization for the program to bring out the grey areas as well as the productive nature of the pilot scheme.

He listed the stakeholders to include Forest Action, an NGO that promotes agro forestry all over the world; Green Sahara, the project leaders, partners from the Ministry of Environment; College of Forestry; Federal College of Land Resources Technology in Kuru and the Sustainable Development Goals office in Plateau State to carry out the pilot scheme to encourage farmers to plant trees and economic crops.

He said they were using Forest Action to run the program in Nigeria, adding that the target for the first phase is 10 million trees and the next phase is 25 million trees.

Chuwang said the project would be of benefit to the country as it would reduce carbon emission beneficiaries would be paid carbon credit by the United Nations to boost the income of farmers.

He said the project was coming into place due to the outcry over global warming.

He added that the trees would be given freely to those that would embrace the project.