BY INNOCENT ODOH |

The Embassy of France in Nigeria has given the operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) tactical progressive training and donated protective equipment to the agency to assist its operators in fighting against illicit drug trafficking in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the French Embassy in Abuja, stressing that the training course provided an opportunity to acquire valuable skills in tackling drug trafficking.

The equipment donated to the NDLEA SWAT operators, “include; five heavy body-armor, five ballistic helmets and a ballistic shield,” the statement said.

During the handing over ceremony at the NDLEA headquarters, NDLEA chairman, Mohammed Buba Marwa lauded the young Franco-Nigerian cooperation in the field of drugs, pointing out that France has an expert dedicated exclusively to drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The training took place at the Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between March 29 and April 1, the statement said.

Fifteen trainees from the NDLEA underwent the tactical progression training at the EFCC Academy.

The group, which included three women, was drawn from the Federal Capital team and those of neighbouring states.

They practiced building approach techniques as well as tactical progression inside buildings, different types of staircases, room searches, and the forceful progression of an assault column.

Nigeria and France enjoy cordial diplomatic relations as Nigeria remains France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, and the fourth leading in Africa, behind Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Trade volume between France and Nigeria amounted to €4.479 billion in 2019.

France and Nigeria also collaborate to fight against terrorism as the European country supports the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region with equipment and funding.