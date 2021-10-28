Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Victor Muruoka, has said the macro- economic sustainability of Nigeria will only improve if its citizens at all levels imbibe a culture of fiscal responsibility.

At a two-day “Fiscal Transparency and Sustainable Development” workshop held at the Central Hotel, Kano, the FRC boss said the programme was to expand and deepen the frontiers of fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability to sub-national levels of government in Nigeria.

He said, “In 2020, Nigeria had experienced its deepest recession in two decades, but growth resumed in 2021 as pandemic restrictions were eased, Oil prices recovered, and authorities implemented policies to counter the economic shock.

Nigeria was highly vulnerable to the global economic disruption caused by COVID-19, particularly due to decline in oil prices. Oil accounts for over 80 per of exports, a third of banking sector credit and half of government revenues.

According to Muruoka, in 2018 about 40 per cent of Nigerians (83 million people) lived below the poverty line while another 25 per (53 million) were vulnerable adding that the number of Nigerians living below poverty line is expected to rise by 12 million before 2023.

Muruoka further stated that the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is determined to build human capital development and will strive to make good of the information furnished by the commission by the DMO to act decisively on loans taken by state governors.

“State governors used to rush their Houses of Assembly members to quickly acquire loans not minding the procedures and that will not be acceptable and the commission is going to raise its stick against any violations of its laws forthwith” he said.

Responding, the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by Nura Muhammed Dankadai, said the state welcomed all the participants of the workshop and promised to establish a Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) office in the state.