Serena Williams is through to the round of 32 of the 2021 French Open tournament after beating Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in a challenging three-set victory.

The seventh seed defeated Buzarnescu 2-1 (6-3 5-7 6-1) to set up a meeting in the last 32 with fellow American, Danielle Collins.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is targeting a 24th major title to equal Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record.

In other matches, Russia’s Daria Kasatkina delivered a surprise when she knocked out Swiss 10th seed Belinda Bencic. Kasatkina will face Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka beat Danish teenager Clara Tauson 7-5 6-4 to set a third-round meeting with another American, Madison Keys.

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Coco Gauff and Venus Williams fell as they lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 to 13th seeds, Ellen Perez and Saisai Zheng.