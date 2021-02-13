ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Ogbein-Ama community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State has raised an alarm following the death of two indigenes allegedly killed by a fresh outbreak of cholera.

Following the outbreak residents have called on the Delta state government to come to their aid and stop the Cholera spread.

Secretary-General, Ogbein-Ama Federated Community, Comrade Joseph Navy, made the call as one resident named Moloria Otiki, died of the disease.

Comrade Navy said drinking water in the area has been contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.

He said the relevant authority should come to their aid as the disease has claimed lives of persons in the community.

Navy stressed it is apparent that poor drinking water is the cause of the present calamity in the community.

“People in the community are drinking water from a river believed to have been contaminated with fieces, and all sorts of wastes because they have no other choice.

“So many persons have been infected with the cholera, which had claimed at least two lives and several persons have been hospitalized snd cases are increasing day-by-day.”

He appealed to the state government to act fast to avoid lost of more lives.