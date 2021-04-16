BY ADEBIYI ADEDAYO, Abuja

In less than two years of its inauguration in June 2019, the 9th House of Representatives has lost six of its members, with the last occurring on Tuesday, March 6, 2021.

JAFARU ILLIYASU AUNA

A member of the Green Chamber from Niger State, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, was the first lawmaker of the 9th Assembly. His death was announced on the December 2, 2019, barely six months after the Assembly was inaugurated.

Auna died at Maitama General Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness. Until his death, he was the member representing the Rijau/Magama federal constituency of Niger State.

While confirming the news of Auna’s death, another lawmaker from the state, Hon. Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi, said the deceased returned from a trip to Lagos and died the next day.

FAGEN GAWO

About 28 days after Auna’s demise, another member from Garki-Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Mohammed Adamu Fagen Gawo also died in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Fagen Gawo, 74, died on December 30, 2019, while in Dubai for medical treatment over a disease associated with his legs.

The late Fagen Gawo was in his second term as a member of the National Assembly (NASS).

PRESTIGE OSSY

In February 2021, one of the ranking members of the Lower House, Hon. Prestige Ossy, representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency also passed on.

A statement signed by his brother, Chukwu Nnanna, and the director-general of his campaign office, George Ezikpe, said the lawmaker died on February 6, 2021, in Germany, at the age of 56.

Although some members of his constituency had alleged that Ossy died a few weeks before his passage was announced, his campaign office insisted that he died February 6, 2021.

The statement read in part, “We announce the passing away of Hon. Prestige Ossy, the member representing the Aba North/South federal constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, whose transition to higher glory occurred in the wee hours of February 6, 2021, in Germany where he had been receiving treatment for the past months.

“In his death bed and up to his last days, his love for his uncommon people of Aba and Abia State found expression in words. He fought gallantly to live for his people but God decided to take him to rest in his bosom. Who are we to question God?”

HASSAN-KILA

Barely a month after Ossy’s death, the chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Hon. Hassan-Kila represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State in the Lower House. He became the second federal lawmaker from Jigawa State to die in the current National Assembly, after Hon. Muhammad Adamu Fagen Gawo, who died in December 2019.

The deceased was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was serving in the House of Representatives for the second time. He hailed from Kila in Gwaram local government area of Jigawa State.

Before joining politics, he was with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) where he rose to the position of comptroller of customs.

HARUNA MAITALA

Another member of the House from Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Hon. Haruna Maitala, his son Jafaru, a legislative aide, and his driver died last Friday in auto crash.

Mr Abdulkadir Abubakar, a senior legislative aide to the lawmaker, confirmed that Maitala, along with the others, was on his way to Jos from Abuja when the accident occurred.

ALIYU LERE

Last Tuesday, the death was announced of a new member of the House from Lere federal constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Suleiman Aliyu Lere.

Lere, 53, died on Tuesday afternoon at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna after a brief illness. He was sworn in by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in January, after a protracted legal battle on the rightful candidate of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

He was sworn in after the Court of Appeal in Kaduna declared him the winner of the election and sacked Lawal Adamu of the PDP who had occupied the seat.

Born in 1968, he held a master’s degree in civil engineering and worked in the business and banking sectors.