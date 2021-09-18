FrieslandCampina has restated commitment in promoting collaborating and driving continued investment across the dairy industry as it marks 150 years of operation.

The company has flagged off series of activities to celebrate its 150th anniversary starting from its international headquarters in the Netherlands on September 8, 2021 and simultaneously in all the production locations of FrieslandCampina across the world, including Nigeria.

The executive director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Ore Famurewa who announced the flag-off ceremony to the media in Lagos explained that the history of FrieslandCampina as a dairy cooperative dates back to 1871 when some farmers established the Association for Agricultural Development in Hollands.

Speaking, the managing director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and sub-Saharan Cluster, Mr Ben Langat, said “Today, we share our history because we believe it is significant to encourage enterprise, promote collaboration and drive continued investment across the dairy industry.”

He explained that “In sub-Saharan Africa, FrieslandCampina brands such as Peak, Bonnet Rogue, Three Crowns and Omela are household names with strong brand reputation. We have championed the dairy sector development with the formation of cooperatives for Nigerian farmers to pool milk into our collection points. This in turn is collected to our factory and these are learnings from the experience of our Company’s 150 years knowledge in dairy industry.”