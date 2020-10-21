By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc, has reiterated its commitment to further investment in Nigeria as the Company expanded the frontiers of dairy development in Nigeria with the successful launch of the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD).

The president, FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, Mr Roel van Neerbos said, “FrieslandCampina WAMCO is closely involved in efforts to improve local milk supply in Nigeria. We are increasing investment in dairy development, and FrieslandCampina WAMCO intends to realise a broader and more in-depth inclusive growth of local milk production.”

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo commended FrieslandCampina WAMCO for expanding the frontiers of dairy development in Nigeria with the successful launch of the Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD).

Speaking at the virtual unveiling of the CNDDD, represented online by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Osinbajo described the CNDDD launch as an opportunity to improve not only the agricultural sector but the Nigerian economy at large.

Considering the over 140-years’ experience of the Dutch dairy cooperative, Royal FrieslandCampina, the Netherlands, Osinbajo said that the pioneer expertise Centre in dairy development in Nigeria holds a lot of promise for the dairy sector; especially in critical areas such as breeding, farm management, quality, productivity based on yield per cow and feed management.

He said, “It is our expectation that the partnership between FrieslandCampina WAMCO and the government, universities, research institutes and dairy farmers would ensure a sustainable model. This will among other things, enable us to create employment, diversify the economy, build industrial capacities, encourage competitiveness and improve the management of our foreign exchange reserves to eliminate the economy’s vulnerability to changes in crude oil prices.”

Chairman, Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr Moyo Ajekigbe, said that with the collaboration of key stakeholders, the CNDDD will establish a knowledge driven dairy sector in Nigeria that would benefit young dairy farmers and researchers, as well as give millions of Nigerian children access to good quality dairy nutrition.

Speaking the managing director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Mr Ben Langat, assured that the new Center, a precompetitive platform, will foster cooperation among dairy stakeholders.

He said, “The Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development will take ownership in solving major constraints in the dairy chain. The ‘from grass to glass’ philosophy signifies chain collaboration and integration between industry, universities and government; between different players in the chain; between similar players in the chain; and within single players in the chain.”

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, represented by director, Development Finance, Mr. Yusuf Yila, commended the CNDDD initiative while recognizing FrieslandCampina WAMCO as the strategic partner in developing dairy in Nigeria.