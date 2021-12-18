“I was driving past Oshodi underbridge in Lagos State a couple of days ago and saw a couple of teenage boys with heavily scarred faces, smoking Indian hemp. We all know that story. Beyond that, I could not help but picture them in a three-piece suit playing chess. My next project maybe?

“However, there are obvious security risks involved in taking on a project like this, but I am more concerned about hearing their side of the story and teaching them chess as a way to help them find a more positive avenue to express themselves.

‘’To achieve my goal, I will probably need to partner with another organisation that is more juvenile focused and can help get them off the streets and engage them with vocational skills to enable them to earn a proper living,” said the founder of Chess in Slum Africa, Mr Tunde Onakoya as he sat deep in his thoughts on how to change the story of a group of children at Oshodi under-bridge in Lagos State who could not see life beyond what the bridge had to offer, which is mostly limited to crime of all sort, begging for alms and other vices that should not befall young children.

The Chess in Slum Africa is an initiative aimed at using the game of chess to give new meanings to the lives of rural dwellers.

Onakoya stressed that it was easy to judge the young clad by their choices without taking cognisance of the quality of options they had before finding themselves under the bridge, underscoring that this was why it is still important to humanize “societal villains”.

He noted that if given a much different circumstance, anybody can end up in the same situation. Onakoya also exposed the fact that the concept of an “area boy” is based on individuals with limited opportunities in life.

He said these were just random thoughts by the way, as his Foundation was still a bit overstretched by the Makoko project. He added that the more he thinks about it, the more he wants to change the lives of the boys.

However, after several weeks of planning and evaluating the risks involved in taking on a project of this nature, Onakoya said he finally decided to go for it, and two days later, he paid another visit to Oshodi under-bridge and this was how it all played out.

To kickstart the project, he started by going to the necessary state authorities to seek permission.

He said, “We also met the DPO at the Oshodi Police Station and got his approval to stage our intervention.

“Next stop was the Oshodi underworld to identify and pay respect to the cult leaders so they wouldn’t give us any problems during the project.”

Onakoya said he also met a dude nicknamed Spider who was identified as their “Number One”. He added that he was nice to his team and gave them his full support and assurance.

He continued: “Spider assigned some of his boys to pick out children amongst them between the ages of 10-18 years old. They came back with about 25 children who also live and hustle under the bridge. My heart sank deeply when I saw them.

“These children represent all of us. They are the main characters in this phenomenal story we are about to share with the world and we will do our best to give them new dreams and hope for a future that isn’t devoid of imagination.

“I think they will grow up to become fine young men. We took down their names and did a vulnerability assessment. Most of them are orphans who have lived the most parts of their childhood on the streets.

“The only life they have ever known is one of survival. The stories were heartbreaking.”

During conversations with the boys, the name “Shanawole” kept coming up as someone they looked up to as inspiration.

He said Shanawole was an 11-year-old cultist who used to be one of them and notorious for violent crimes. He noted that he was liberated by Pastor Tony Rapu and now lives in the United States.

Onakoya said the best part of his experience was when he made some of the Area boys a part of his project team and assigned them roles and responsibilities.

Stressing that the excitement on their faces was fascinating, he said for the first time, the boys genuinely felt like a part of something bigger than them.

During the two weeks project, he said under the bridge was his new home and everyone there was his new family.

He said his goal was simple which included “Introducing them to the gift of chess and a world of possibilities. To bring a more human perspective to their story so we don’t lose more children to this vicious cycle of the underworld.

“Spending time with them has made me more empathetic to the plights of these people who are in many ways just like us. Many of them want to learn and work good jobs but have no way to train themselves. They’re acting out the only other script life made available to them.”

Speaking further, he said he can visibly see curiosity in their eyes, which according to him is where their education begins.

He said he started with basic lessons on board coordinates and how to use chess notation.

He continued: “They picked it up pretty fast and were able to master it within minutes. We had planned for 25 boys initially, but we had a turnout of 51 instead. We split them into different classes.

“The next thing we taught them was the names of the chess pieces and how to arrange them correctly on the chessboard. We taught them a simple rhyme that goes: Rook, knight, Bishop x2 King, and Queen together Pawns at the front.

“We moved on to a little exercise where they had to test what they had just learnt about board coordinates and piece arrangement.

“We had a separate class for the few ones amongst them who couldn’t identify the letters of the alphabet.”

At the end of the class, he said they were not only able to identify the letters A-G they were also able to write it out themselves.

He said they finally made their first pawn moves while he was there to guide them every step of the way.

Onakoya said the boys were learning at a pretty phenomenal pace, adding that he was constantly astounded by how they were showing great aptitude for chess in all its complexities.

“We had a brief mentorship session with the boys and recited our new Mantra to remind ourselves that it doesn’t matter how hard it gets on this journey, we’re gonna push through anything we put our minds to.

“We’re starting to earn their trust and after three hours of immersive training, we moved on to other fun activities by encouraging them to show us what talents they had.

“This little kid said he could act well so we told him to play the role of an Old man with a walking stick and he did perfect justice to it. We even had a comedy session where the boys took turns to jokingly diss each other.

During the project, he said they “distributed food packs to a total of 51 children and 10 community volunteers to cap a long but exciting day of many beautiful discoveries.”

The highlight during one of the training sessions was when the chief security officer Dayo came to the training centre with a Teddy bear, saying it helps him sleep better at night.

“Dayo is a pretty scary guy on most days, but it felt good to see a more human side of him today. Each day thinking of them,” he noted.

Each time it rains, he said he still remembers that the boys are still out in the cold streets without a roof over their heads or a place to call home.

‘’Education is the capacity for thought, I was glad that the kids finally mastered how to move all the chess pieces and some of the rules that govern the game. They are beginning to slowly discover that the mind is their greatest gift,” Onakoya said.

During the Chess Masterclass, he said one of the boys, Ayomide, not only was able to learn all of the needed skills in just one day, but he was also able to teach it back to him in his own words.

“Ayomide has lived the past three years of his life working as a bus conductor.

I spent more time bonding with some of the “Area Boys” that have been helping us out with the kids.

“They’ve been passionately committed to this project and have shown exceptional leadership in the different departments we assigned to them. They’re honestly good people.

“During our mentorship session with the boys, a lot of us fought hard to hold back tears when we listened to them share their stories of rape, molestation, abuse, and hunger.

“Yet, we judge them when they grow into adults that revolt against a world that has been cold to them. It warms the heart to see vulnerability and share genuine smiles and laughter. They are pouring their hearts into learning, and it is almost unbelievable seeing how far they have come in so little time. We are giving them a reason to trade weapons for love.”

The climax of the project was a chess championship held in the known slums of Oshodi under-bridge.

During the championship, the 51 boys who were participants were styled in Ankara fabric, complete with a cap and matching shoes. Also, they had a grand entry for the championship while walking majestically into the scene amidst the excitement of their peers, family, and onlookers.

Each championship category was aimed at testing the thinking process of the children by applying mental skills to solve problems. At the end of the event, 18-year-old Adeoye Fawaz emerged victorious at both the chess and mental mathematics contests.

Via the project, Onakoya exposed the fact that the concept of an “area boy” is based on individuals with limited opportunities as he rallied 51 children who showed enthusiasm to learn, engaging them in the art of playing chess and exercising their minds with mental mathematics.

When Fawaz’s story was posted on Linkedin, a United States-based legal practitioner, Seni Adio (SAN) said, “Beyond the very well deserved salutations and accolades, which I join in, what next??? These should be his launchpad.”

Senthil Kumar said: “I am keeping Fawaz’s image as my desktop wallpaper. Positive Energy! Great. Thanks for sharing.”

Olufunmilayo Adedibu said: “Congrats to Adeoye Fawaz and well done to the organizers of this tournament. However, after this what next for these young men? How is the government partnering with this NGO to impact the lives of these youngsters and make them better citizens?”