Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has mobilised over 30,000 operatives from all field commands and the national headquarters for the end of the year special patrol tagged: “Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes” with zest and vigor.

The FRSC also set up 15 traffic control camps, 27 help areas, and 46 Ambulance points, along critical routes of Nigeria to complement operational and public education efforts.

Its spokesperson, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said the routes to be covered are Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

According to him, operational equipment are also being deployed, adding that they included patrol vehicles, advance life-support ambulances, heavy duty tow trucks, medium and light duty tow trucks, patrol motor bikes, extricating machines, reflective jackets, traffic cones, patrolites and radar guns.

Others are breathalyzers, cameras, e-tablets, alcoholizers, walkie talkies, CUGs and tyre pressure gauges.

In addition to the deployment of the operational tools and in the quest for improved service delivery and effective patrol operations, the corps marshal further invested in advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to beef up its operations.

The new technology which includes body and vehicle cameras which have been deployed for patrol operations, surveillance and traffic monitoring, rescue operations and real time information gathering for decision making.

While noting that the operation had already begun, he said it would be ended on 15th January, 2022.

He highlighted the objectives of the operation as the reduction of road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries; ensure travelers comply with COVID-19 health protection regulations 2021; prompt response to road crash victims; removal of obstructions; ensure free flow of traffic; engage in aggressive public education and provision of travel advisories.