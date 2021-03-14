BY ERNEST NZOR |

Guinness Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday launched visual e-learning for drivers to reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) in Nigeria.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the FRSC in Abuja yesterday, managing director of Guinness Nigeria, Mr Baker Magunda, said the company has an obligation to promote safety on Nigerian roads by not encouraging drinking and driving.

He noted that Guinness has been sponsoring eye clinics across Nigeria since 1965.

He said: “This partnership with FRSC has lasted over 17 years and I am glad to take a huge step further towards ensuring that our roads are safe for everyone. We at Guinness want people to drink responsibly.

“For most people, drinking responsibly is common sense, they know that balance is important, and drinking too much of any kind of alcohol can lead to serious problems.

As a company, we reinforce a common sense, understanding in everything we do and say. We work with governments like FRSC to target issues such as drink-driving, with programs that try to change behavior and reduce harm.

“We took this approach because it is the right thing to do as aligned with our business goals. We are happy to be leveraging technology in tackling drink-driving including the adoption of an e-learning responsible drinking education module which will complement the curriculum for training and testing of drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This new program will be deployed as an e-learning module and anyone yearning to drive, or wishes to get or renew their driver’s license will be encouraged to undergo a short educational piece on responsible drinking,” he said.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said: “Guinness comes every year with fresh Innovations towards enhancing road safety management in Nigeria, this is highly commendable and we appreciate them on behalf of the federal government.

“They have been very supportive in the cooperate social responsibility they have provided us with the evidence-based digital breathalyzers, we have that enough to test drivers nationwide. The traffic law has provision to test drivers under the influence of alcohol. We need to sustain all the collaboration and all the factors that can lead to road traffic crashes and we are on top of the situation.

“2021 like we said, is a year of enforcement this issue is not for entertainment but for enforcement, we are going to have more vehicles within the next few days to strengthen our patrol,” he said.