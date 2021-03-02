By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that the current scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the country is artificial.

The party said it has reached out to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, which have assured of enough supply to last the country for 40 days.

In the same vein, the APC has expressed happiness over the release of the Jangebe schoolgirls saying that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown capacity and proactiveness in dealing with the issues of abduction across the country.

Both statements were signed and released by the secretary, Caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.

“We have received assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.” The party said on the fuel scarcity.

While speaking on the release of the schoolgirls, the APC said “While the Party commends all stakeholders for their selfless roles in securing the release of the schoolgirls, the APC restates President Buhari directive to subnational entities to provide adequate security in all schools within their areas of responsibility.”