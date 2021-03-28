By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

One of the most contentious issues in successive administrations in the country has been the removal or maintaining fuel subsidy. In Nigeria, the price of petrol is linked to everything and the reasons are not far- fetched .Indeed, even the orange or water sachet hawker bases their prices on fuel price.

Most political analysts contend that the fuel subsidy protests in 2012 were the beginning of the end of the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Over the years, plans to increase fuel by successive administrations met stiff resistance from Nigerians and the organized labour.

Last year, the federal government announced the removal of fuel subsidy. According to the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, Nigeria would no longer be paying for under-recovery or subsidy on petrol, especially due to the current development in the global oil sector. Also, the government had stated that it expected to save as much as N1 trillion ($2.6 billion) annually and create massive jobs following the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, with the NNPC still being the sole importer of fuel, the removal of fuel subsidy has not gone according to plan.

On Thursday at the Special Ministerial Briefing coordinated by the presidential communication team, Malam Mele Kyari disclosed that NNPC currently subsidizes the cost of petrol with about N120 billion ($263,248 m) monthly, adding that fuel may soon sell for N234 per litre.

He said the new price was being contemplated because the corporation could no longer sustain the monthly subsidy of N120 billion ($263,248m) dispensing the product at the current rate. Depending on the location, petrol at present sells for between N163 and N165 per litre.

He said the NNPC absorbed the cost differential which was recorded in its financial books. Kyari said while the actual cost of importation and handling charges amounted to N234 per litre, the federal government sells it at N162 per litre.

He stated that the NNPC could no longer afford to bear the cost, adding that sooner or later Nigerians would have to pay the actual cost for the commodity.

Kyari said the NNPC paid between N100 and N120 billion a month to keep the pump price at the current level, adding that market forces must be allowed to determine the pump price of petrol in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “Today, NNPC is the sole importer of petrol. We are importing at market price and we are selling at N162. Looking at the current price situation, the market price could have been between N211 and N234 per litre.

“The meaning of this is that consumers are not paying for the full value of PMS that we are consuming and therefore the NNPC is bearing that cost. As at today, the difference is being carried in the books of the NNPC and I can confirm to you that the NNPC may no longer be in a position to carry that cost.

“That is why early last year, you will recall the full deregulation of PMS and we have followed this through until September when the price shifted above N145, disputes came up between us and the trade unions and the civil society leading to an engagement between us and organised labour which prevented the implementation of the actual price of the petroleum product at that time.”

The announcement has already generated panic among Nigerians as queues resurfaced in some parts of the country.

The government had also disclosed that it had approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. The move has also generated controversy as many Nigerians questioned the rationale behind sinking such an amount into an obsolete refinery.

However, the minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, dismissed insinuations that the Port Harcourt Refinery is obsolete.

On why the government is investing $1.5 billion on the rehabilitation of the refinery when at the same time it is talking of privatisation and commercialisation, the minister said; “I have always said that our refineries cannot survive under the regime of subsidy because you cannot be refining at a cost and selling at a subsidized rate.”