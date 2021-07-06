An estimated 42 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, smuggled from Nigeria to neighbouring West African countries daily, a trend that shows the country may have lost not less than N2.53 trillion to this menace in the last one year.

This is as delay in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has cost the country loss of not less than $109 billion in investments in the oil industry, a report by BudgIT has indicated.

According to the report, the delay in the passage of the PIB had completely slowed down the $109 billion proposed investment in the oil industry as International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria were forced to put projects on hold pending the passage of the bill

Some of these investments, analysts believe, may never materialise even after the passing of the bill as investors’ appetite have since cooled over the back and forth of the bill in the last 13 years.

LEADERSHIP recalls that former chairman/ managing director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Mark Ward, had said that “$109 billion in planned investments is not progressing as new projects are no longer economical.”

Of the $109 billion, Ward had said deepwater oil production had the potential to generate $66 billionn of investment and contribute additional 900 kilo barrel of oil equivalent per day production to the country’s current production figure by 2020 while the operators had planned $33 billion additional investments over the next five years from the first investment.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said daily consumption of petrol has risen up to 102 million litres of petrol per day. Compared to the average consumption figures of about 60 million litres in the country, the country is subsiding no less than 42 million litres of PMS daily which imported into the country then illegally exported to neighbouring countries. At the current official price of N162 per litre, this amounts to no less than N2.53 trillion lost in the last one year.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that 57.23 million of petrol per day was imported into the country in 2019 and an average of 58.44 million per day in the first quarter of 2020.

This is as the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) has continued to put Nigeria’s average daily petrol consumption at 38 million liters per day.

With petrol subsidised in Nigeria, as against the deregulated prices in fellow nations, the development provides an incentive for perpetrators of the economic sabotage.

The NNPC noted that fuel smuggling was thriving due to the price advantage, since the product sells less in Nigeria.

Neighbouring Chad sells the cheapest petrol at the equivalent of N322, and industry sources told LEADERSHIP that using N300 per litre as the average figure, while in Nigeria the pump price is N165 per litre, and N162 from the official depots, leaving an incentive of N135 or more, hence the high level of smuggling.

The group managing director NNPC, Mele Kyari, only last week lamented the escalating incidence of petrol smuggling across Nigeria’s borders, which it puts at a whopping 42 million litres per day.

The Corporation said the unbridled smuggling has increased Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of 60 million litres to 102 million litres.

With the menace now gaining more momentum and illegal dealers more daring, the NNPC stated that the subsidy that the government pays on petrol every month, in order to keep the pump price of petrol stable at N162 per litre now hovers between N140 billion and N150 billion.

Minister of state for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, at the stakeholders meeting at the instance of the NNPC stated that current figure of petrol consumption was 52 million litres, thus raising the fear that 51 million litres have been imported into the country then smuggled to neighboring countries

Speaking on how to best to stop smuggling in the country, Sylva said had said “When I first came in as minister, I was informed that the daily consumption in the country was around 60 to 62 million litres a day, which to me sounded a little bit outrageous considering the number of cars we have on the road”.

“But somehow, the figures, I understand today have come down to around 52 million litres, may be the number of vehicles have suddenly reduced, but you will agree with me that something is wrong that is why the tracking of trucks loading products is essential for us to move forward on this issue of subsidy removal,’’ the minister said.

Sylva added that illegal export of products through the borders whether the land or sea must be stopped, adding that Operation White that was commissioned in 2020 had not worked effectively until the EFCC came into the picture.

LEADERSHIP findings indicate that efforts by independent petroleum marketers to track the high volume of smuggled petroleum products in neighbouring countries is being frustrated by lack of cooperation by security operatives of those countries.

LEADERSHIP reports that the marketers have established anti petrol smuggling unit which is currently operational in Ghana.

The unit had through its security tips made significant catch of smugglers who divert products from Nigeria.

The activities of smugglers have jerked up petrol subsidy payment by government in recent times.

Speaking on the issue, the national President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the Association has taken critical steps to curb the menace but is not getting the desired cooperation from key agencies of government.

LEADERSHIP, reports that the Association has written to few security agencies in the country seeking their support to arrest the situation.

LEADERSHIP, sighted some of the letters demanding close partnership but cooperation and implementation has been discouraging thus broadening smugglers network.

Okoronkwo recalled that the current partnership being sought by the NNPC with security agencies should have been tailored towards strengthening existing cooperation the Association had sought long ago.

The president said some vessels illegally moving petrol from Nigeria had been caught in Ghana but security operatives in that country would frustrate repatriation of the products.

He cited, an instance with report made by the Director of Operations for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Karsim Kwasi Bosum Ebenezer Dasi, which allegedly accused Ghanaian National Security of its failure to render proper accounts to stakeholders in the oil industry, over the sales of petroleum products that are being transported to Ghana illegally.

According to him, his outfits has apprehended many vessels containing petroleum products that have been brought from Nigeria to Ghana illegally and whenever the matter is reported to the National Security, nothing is done about it.

He accused the National Security of offloading the petroleum products and allowing the vessels to go back without prosecuting the suspects.

The IPMAN Ghanaian representative who expressed worries over the situation, hinted that in May this year one vessel and five others were apprehended by his men, and same was reported to the National Security.

He said the National Security offloaded the illegal products and kept them at Planto and, Akwaba, respectively which nothing has been done about it.

This information which was shared with LEADERSHIP, by Okoronkwo, showed that on many occasions that the National Security is approached about vessels that were arrested the feedback often given is that the products had been sold while hunting for the suspects.