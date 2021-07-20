Leader of Northern Youths in Lagos State, Alhaji Ibrahim Yau Ibrahim Galadanci, has decried the unprecedented devastation in the North, calling on all stakeholders to further review and tackle the remote causes of under-development in the region.

He lamented that northern leaders are not doing enough to tackle the region’s problems, especially in terms of economic development and lifting its people out of poverty.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Lagos, Galadanci expressed frustration over the state of affairs in the region.

According to him, ‘’Since the return of democracy under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, the region has been plagued by violence and till this day, the region’s leaders have not shown any keen interest to tackle it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time has come when all northerners must review the progress in the region.

“It is imperative that the leaders of the region must realize that the enemies of the region have always wanted to disgrace the north. We must let them achieve these nefarious goals based on the carelessness of our leaders such as governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.’’

The youth leader added that there is no justification for humiliation faced by the northerners in the south.