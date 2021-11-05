The chief of naval staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) for his support to the service in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

He said the president has continued to provide the resources and moral support to enhance “our work and welfare in the face of dwindling resources and ever-increasing challenges facing the country.”

Gambo stated this in his remarks at the Nigerian Navy Warrant Officer’s convention themed: “Optimising Nigerian Navy Operations through Effective Warrant Officer’s Leadership” held at Nigerian Navy Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the convention is to serve as a veritable platform for intellectual discourse that is aimed at creating an avenue for warrant officers in the Navy to contribute ideas towards the efficient administration of the service.

“The Warrant Officers remain a critical bridge between the commissioned and non-commissioned ranks respectively,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, the warrant officers represent the Nigerian Navy ethos, core values and standards which are required to ensure that these high standards are maintained among personnel.

“I am very pleased and privileged to welcome everyone to the third Nigerian Navy Warrant Officers’ Convention and privileged for the unique opportunity to meet such an August gathering of dignitaries from different parts of the country both our retired senior colleagues, resource persons and invited guests to this occasion,” he said.